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‘Miracle’ Pop-Up Christmas Bar at Pearl Social Is Back for a Sixth Year
By Indy Staff,11 days ago
Pearl Social Cocktail Club puts on its festive best from November until January to bring Santa Barbara’s original Miracle at Pearl Social Cocktail Club. This Funk Zone cocktail bar is an annual holiday destination (this is year six) that attracts Christmas lovers near and far. Guests can expect the unexpected as Miracle unveils its over-the-top experience.
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