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Training Builds Better Mental Health Crisis Response in North Platte
11 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. – Lutheran Family Services (LFS) with Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department will host a free Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training program November 16-20, 2026, in North Platte, providing specialized training for first responders, mental health professionals, dispatchers, corrections staff, medical personnel, and community partners. CIT helps...