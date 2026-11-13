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Canada plans $140 million investment to expand Woodfibre LNG export capacity
9 days ago
(Oil & Gas 360) – Canada’s federal government plans to invest approximately $140 million (C$200 million) in the Woodfibre LNG export project in British Columbia, potentially increasing the facility’s annual production capacity by as much as 24% as the country expands its presence in international natural gas markets. The proposed investment, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, would support additional infrastructure at the project under construction near Squamish, north of Vancouver.