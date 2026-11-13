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White House extends shipping waiver as fuel prices remain elevated
11 days ago
(Oil & Gas 360) – The Trump administration has extended a waiver of the Jones Act for another 90 days, allowing qualifying foreign-flagged vessels to transport crude oil, refined petroleum products, and other commodities between U.S. ports as Washington seeks to ease domestic shipping constraints and elevated energy costs. The decision continues an emergency measure introduced in March after disruptions to global petroleum trade linked to the conflict involving Iran.