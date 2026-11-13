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Kyle Stachnik to play unusual cello concerto with Traverse City Philharmonic
By Interlochen Public Radio,11 days ago
Kyle Stachnik is a cellist, an Interlochen alum, and co-founder of Viridian Strings. On Sunday November 15th he will be making his Traverse City Philharmonic debut playing Ned Rorem's Cello Concerto. Stachnik talked with Classical IPR about what this makes this an interesting concerto from influences from Rorem's time in...
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