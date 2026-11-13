undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Storybook New England Country House Filled with Antiques and Treasures
11 days ago
Shop Homeworthy totes, hats, candles and holiday ornaments! https://shop.homeworthy.com/. Step inside shop owner and author Nora Murphy’s charming 1820 Federal-style country house in Hadlyme, Connecticut, where historic character meets timeless New England style. A decorated author and former Ralph Lauren manager, Nora has filled her home with treasured antiques,...