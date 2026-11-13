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These prices could torch your Thanksgiving
By Judy Dutton,10 days ago
This year, you may not be thankful for the cost of getting all those cranberries and sweet potatoes onto your Thanksgiving table. New numbers from the BLS find that the Producer Price Index, which tracks the average prices businesses receive for their goods and services, rose 0.3% in October from the previous month and 6.5% from a year earlier. Although the costs increased less than expected, it marks the biggest annual increase in wholesale inflation in nearly four years.