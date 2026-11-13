undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
50th Anniversary ‘Star Wars’ Toy Collection Unveiled
By Grant Davis (Pomojema),10 days ago
Lucasfilm, Disney, and their partners at Hasbro and LEGO are working overtime to deliver merchandise worth celebrating the Star Wars semicentennial. As revealed through the official Star Wars website, an abundance of toys and other merchandise will hit the shelves to commemorate 50 years of the franchise, both with merch tied to the first-ever installment in the series and other elements from across the galaxy far, far away. Here’s our rundown.