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A Miami-Dade Sheriff Hired the Lawyer Who Swore Her In to Work for a Cut of Seizures. He’s Seized $45 Million From Phone Businesses
By John Lloyd,10 days ago
Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz was sworn in on Jan. 7, 2025, by attorney Israel Reyes. About six months later her office signed an agreement under which Reyes’s firm handles civil forfeiture cases and is paid only if the government wins, WLRN reported. Within two months, WLRN reported, Reyes had seized more than $45 million in bank accounts and inventory from local companies on the sheriff’s office’s behalf. The companies are now appealing a circuit judge’s ruling that let him stay on the cases.