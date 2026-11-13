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Albany Airport cautions travelers to check with their airlines amid nationwide ground stop
By Stephanie Ryan,11 days ago
Officials at Albany International Airport say a nationwide "ground stop" order is affecting flights in and out of the Capital Region. The FAA issued the ground stop order Friday, with a window from 4:53-11 p.m., citing "extraordinary circumstances." AIA Spokesman Matt Hunter released a statement saying, "The FAA has issued...