undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Arkansas Football: Farewell
By Randall Slifer,9 days ago
The Arkansas Football program lost another winnable game last week against Auburn. The Arkansas Razorbacks signed Ryan Silverfield for the culture he brings and his ability to close out games in the 2nd half. Before Arkansas, his Power Four record was impressive and suggested he could handle the move to the SEC. A quote from Silverfield after the Auburn loss: “I learned a long time ago that close does not matter except for horseshoes and hand grenades… but it does when you go back and watch, you’re saying, man, we were that close, right.” So, does it matter? No, it does not. End of story, Ryan.