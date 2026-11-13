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Northwestern at Ohio State: Can the Wildcats Find the Magic of 2004?
By William Carroll,8 days ago
Twenty-two years ago, on a crisp October afternoon in Evanston, Randy Walker‘s Northwestern Wildcats authored one of the most memorable upsets in program history. Facing No. 7 Ohio State, the Wildcats erased a 27-10 deficit and stunned the Buckeyes 33-27 in overtime. The win ended a 24-game losing streak against the Buckeyes and marked Northwestern’s first series victory since 1971.