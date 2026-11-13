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Review – ‘Star Wars X-Wing: Isard’s Revenge’ Audiobook Begins a New Chapter for Rogue Squadron
By Nate Manning,10 days ago
The Star Wars Essential Legends Collection grows once more with the next two entries in the fabled X-Wing series. While there aren’t any new trade paperback re-releases to add to your collection this time around, Isard’s Revenge and Starfighters of Adumar are being released for the first time as unabridged audiobooks. (Check out our review of Starfighters of Adumar here.)