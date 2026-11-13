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PennDOT announces bridge demolition operations, impacting drivers in Montgomery, Chester counties
By 69 News,11 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Friday announced upcoming bridge demolition operations that will impact Montgomery and Chester counties. The demolition operations will happen on westbound U.S. Route 422, Sanatoga Road and Porter Road in Lower Pottsgrove and North Coventry townships, according to a news release from PennDot.
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