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Two Traffic Cones Were the Only Warning Before a White Sedan Met a Staircase. The Camera Clocked It at 15 Seconds
By John Lloyd,10 days ago
A white four-door sedan cuts across a pavement toward a short flight of steps in a surveillance clip The Sun posted to TikTok on Sept. 23, and the camera’s own clock, which reads 08:30:48 on the road and 08:31:03 with the car at the steps, covers the whole trip in about 15 seconds. The Sun’s caption says the driver mistook a narrow staircase for a parking bay. The clip names no city or country, and no police report, court filing or agency statement came with it.