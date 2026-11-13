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Syracuse Orange Path To Victory Against NC State Wolfpack
By Rick,8 days ago
It was another week of heartbreak for the Syracuse Orange vs. Clemson in a game that was decided by less than a touchdown. Some would even argue that Syracuse outplayed the Tigers. However, it’s not about the quality of the product on the field; it comes down to who scores the most points, and the Orange barely got in the end zone. What do they need to fix to tally another mark in the win column?