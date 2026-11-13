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Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Stanford Cardinal: News, Information, and Predictions
By John Schneider,10 days ago
Stanford visits a potentially really cold Blacksburg. Snow is being forecast and the weather could be a challenge for the Trees. Let’s do the news, info, and predictions. The New River Valley is expecting snow for the weekend, and the trees from San Francisco will be visiting for an evening kickoff in the anticipated cold and wind of Blacksburg. Tech is heavily favored. Can the Hokies get into plus record territory this season instead of finishing at .500 again. Stanford is the first opportunity after the SMU debacle.