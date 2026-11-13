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Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Leadership Fight Leads to Lawsuit and Temporary Restraining Order
11 days ago
A leadership fight within the Maverick County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 Board of Directors has reached state district court as appointed board member Randal Edwards and elected board member Henry Moses have filed a lawsuit against three fellow board of directors and have obtained a temporary restraining order blocking implementation of disputed board actions while they try to resolve their differences and issues.