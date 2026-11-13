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U. S. Chief District Judge Alia Moses Portrait Ceremony Held in Del Rio
11 days ago
The Del Rio Association of Federal Attorneys, San Antonio Bar Association, San Antonio Bar Foundation, and the San Antonio Federal Bar Association hosted a Portrait Ceremony of U. S. Chief District Judge Alia Moses on Friday, November 6, 2026 at The Gin House in Del Rio, Texas to celebrate and present Chief Judge Moses’ portrait to the community amid a distinguished gathering of guests.