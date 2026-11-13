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Why a CEO's affair may have national security implications
By Ashley Lopez,10 days ago
Jensen Huang, who co-founded tech company NVIDIA, was ousted from his job this week after he admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China. Huang used his position to gain influence with the Trump administration, and Trump defended Huang when news of the affair broke. We look at what this scandal means for U.S. national security, and whether it will have any impact on a planned meeting between Trump and Chinese premier Xi Jinping next week.