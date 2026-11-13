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News: Vacheron Constantin Concours d'Élégance Horlogère Crowns Seven Winners—and a Best of Show Minute Repeater
By From the Editor,8 days ago
Last year, WCL profiled Vacheron Constantin's rarest horological treasures for the Maison's 270th anniversary, and this Concours adds new chapters to that story. On 10 November 2026, at the Hôtel Président in Geneva, the jury of the Vacheron Constantin Concours d'Élégance Horlogère named one winner in each of seven categories from 34 finalists. Initiated by Phillips in association with Bacs and Russo and co-chaired by Aurel Bacs and Christian Selmoni, the evening also produced a Special Prize, Best of Show. Bacs called it a "Concours of Tears and Emotion." The stories behind the watches explain why.