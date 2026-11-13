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What Are The Blue Lights On Some Florida Traffic Signals Used For?
By B. L. Johnson,10 days ago
Drivers in certain areas of Florida like Gainesville, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Collier County, have begun noticing odd little blue lights mounted on the top of some traffic signals. What are they there for? In spite of what you or your passengers may have speculated, they have nothing to do with red light cameras. However, like traffic cameras, they play a role in catching drivers who run red lights.
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