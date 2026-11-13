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Sportradar Expands Esports Betting Offering With Three Odds Providers
By Stephen Welch,5 days ago
Sportradar has expanded its esports betting portfolio through new integrations with DATA.BET, Esportsbull and GRID, allowing sportsbook operators to access odds from multiple specialist providers through a single platform. The agreements extend Sportradar's proprietary Unified Odds Feed, enabling operators to select their preferred odds supplier for individual esports titles, subject...