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1win Partners Case Study: How Affiliates Earned $1.2M Through CPA in 31 Days
By 1win Partners,9 days ago
This case study was supplied by 1win Partners and is published as partner content. 1win Partners' campaign with affiliate growth team F/ACT generated $1,197,407 in CPA earnings, bringing in 51,033 first-time depositors and achieving an average Reg2Dep rate of almost 52% in just 31 days. The team established workable unit economics early on and began scaling within the first few days.