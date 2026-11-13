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FIFA flags nonbinding host city commitments as risk in 2031 Women’s World Cup bid
By Alex Silverman,11 days ago
FIFA has rated the contractual framework for the U.S.-led bid to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup as high risk, citing its reliance on nonbinding commitments from prospective host cities and stadium operators. Local leaders are seeking the opportunity to negotiate more favorable economic and operational terms after a 2026 World Cup that strained host cities while generating record revenue for FIFA.