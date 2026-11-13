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Transcript: Press Conference (11/13/26)
By Baltimore Ravens,10 days ago
With the addition of QB Jacoby Brissett to the offense, how has that provided a spark in practice? What can that mean for you guys on Monday? "We obviously got [Jacoby Brissett] so he can help us. We're all just trying to help him get acclimated. He's a pro. We were in the same draft class and in Year 11 [in the NFL]. He knows how to come in and approach it every day. [He knows how to] step in and lead. That's what he's done throughout his career, so we're excited to have him."