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FAA Issues Nationwide Grounding of All Flights Due to Air Traffic Control ‘Communication Issue’
By Olivia Rondeau,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S. flights on Friday due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” following an issue with air traffic control centers. In an alert around 4:00 p.m. Eastern, the FAA said:. DUE TO EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES AND FOR REASONS OF SAFETY. ATTENTION...