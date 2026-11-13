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Meet the Orange County Ghostbusters Giving Back to the Community
By Grace Murray,11 days ago
For Andie Cardenas, the opportunity to bring the “Ghostbusters” franchise to life is a lot more than cosplay; it’s about supporting the community. Over the last 10 years, the members of Orange County Ghostbusters have handcrafted an impressive lineup of elaborate costumes, props, and even themed vehicles. Whether it’s a walk for cancer research or a library convention, the team shows up dressed head to toe as Ghostbusters, complete with P.K.E meters to find ghosts and proton packs to catch them. Since 2019, Cardenas has helped lead the nearly 40-member group as they raise money for a variety of charities, including Children’s Hospital of Orange County and the Ronald McDonald House.