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Ames, Stephen Arthur
11 days ago
Stephen Arthur Ames, 84, of Radford, passed away on November 8, 2026. He was born in Evansville, Indiana. He is survived by his wife Barbara, of 59 years. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Martha, brother Douglas Jr., sister Chloe Anne, nephew, Chris and great nephew Jarrod. He is survived by his sister Catherine, sister-in-law Roseanna, and brother-in-law, Bill. He was the devoted father of Diane and husband Howard, Michelle and husband Scott, and Douglas. He was the proud grandfather of Cole, Cameron, Elizabeth, Ivy, Connor, Will, Julia, and Seth. And he was always welcoming to the partners and friends of his children and grandchildren.