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Blue Jays' Anthony Santander apologizes for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts
By Deseret Digital Media,11 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander apologized Friday for sharing anti-Muslim social media posts, saying the content caused hurt and fell short of his own convictions. In a statement on Instagram, Santander said reflection and conversations with people he trusts made him recognize he should have been more thoughtful about...