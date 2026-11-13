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Beyond The Gates Recap Nov 13: Heather Wields a Knife, Dani Rips Into Bill and Hayley Exposes Dani and Bill’s Kiss
By Chrissi,8 days ago
Friday, November 13, 2026: In today’s early BTG episode, Dani rails on Bill about their past, Hayley tells Andre that Dani and Bill kissed, Heather unleashes her fury on Vanessa, Kat’s not sure she and Tomas should be together, Noah plays a prank on Nicole and Kat, and Heather terrifies Vanessa and then goes ballistic.