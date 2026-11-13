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Anti-trans propositions passed – people protest, push for change
By Theodore Dyer,10 days ago
A demonstration titled “Trans Rage Action,” was held in front of the Colorado State Capitol Nov. 7, 2026, in response to the passage of Propositions 134 and 135. Proposition 134 requires elementary through college level sports to be defined and segregated as “male-only” or “female-only” unless specifically designated as co-ed. Proposition 135 will prohibit surgeries altering biological sex characteristics from being performed on minors, regardless of parental consent or medical recommendations.
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