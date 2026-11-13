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Y&R Spoilers Nov 16 – 20: Abby’s Health Scare Returns, Victoria Confides in Lauren and Claire Goes After Audra
By Chrissi,10 days ago
On SoapsSpoilers — they go live each day by 4:15 PM EST. What are the biggest moments to watch on Y&R this week?. Fight! Fight! Fight! For those who love high drama, watching Claire and Audra fight will be the biggest moment and most fun to see. Also, is it really ending this time for Kyle and Victoria? Did they end it only for the secret to come out somehow when someone sees the selfie they took?