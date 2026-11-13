undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Orange County Celebrates Grand Opening of 192-unit Affordable Housing Community in Apopka
10 days ago
Southwick Commons received $2 million in support from County’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Orange County, FL – Orange County leaders will join development and community partners at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, to celebrate the grand opening of Southwick Commons, a new 192-unit affordable apartment community located at 520 Brighton Ave. in Apopka.