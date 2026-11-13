undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Why Viruses Make You Sneeze: COVID Proteins Directly Hijack Sensory Nerves
By Featured Neuroscience,10 days ago
Neuroscientists have discovered that SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins directly activate pain-sensing nerves in the airways to trigger sneezing, coughing, and body aches, overturning the long-held view that symptoms stem solely from immune inflammation. The study shows that the viral enzyme PLpro activates the wasabi-sensing TRPA1 receptor on sensory neurons, offering new...