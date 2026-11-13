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After 20 years, this Detroit creative business is finding new ways to reinvent itself
By Kyla L. Wright,10 days ago
When Bethany Shorb, founder of Cyberoptix Tie Lab and Well Done Goods, launched her creative business 20 years ago, the focus was relatively specific: unconventional neckwear for people who wanted something a little different. Today, the Detroit-based business looks considerably different. Its product offerings have expanded to include apparel, jewelry,...