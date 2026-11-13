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Rhonda Elaine Harryman
By Vanesa Brashier,8 days ago
Rhonda Elaine Harryman, 62, of Daisetta, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 11, 2026. She was born on Dec. 4, 1963, in Liberty, Texas. If you knew Rhonda, you knew she had a heart of gold. She was the kind of person who would do anything for anybody, never hesitating to lend a helping hand or be there for someone in need. She was kind, generous, and had a way of bringing people together. More than anything, Rhonda loved her family. She was truly the glue that held everyone together and made sure no one lost touch.