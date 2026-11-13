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Vikings' Kyler Murray: Out again in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Murray (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's contest in Green Bay. After head coach Kevin O'Connell called Murray week-to-week due to his Grade 2 hamstring injury Wednesday, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the quarterback's second straight absence as a result was expected. O'Connell announced recent acquisition Kirk Cousins as the Vikings' starting QB for Week 10, and that should hold even after Murray gets back to full health.