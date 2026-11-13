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Vikings' Jordan Addison: Questionable due to thumb injury
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Addison is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay due to a thumb injury. Addison didn't make an appearance on the Vikings' Week 10 injury report until Friday, and now his status is up in the air ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's able to suit up this weekend, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from new starting QB Kirk Cousins.