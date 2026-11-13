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Where to Buy Your 2026 Thanksgiving Turkey (and Sides) in the Bay Area
By Amanda Kuehn Carroll,4 days ago
It's that time of year when visions of giblets and gravy boats dance in our heads. If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, or if you're acting as MVP by bringing the turkey to a potluck bash, you may be hot on the hunt for the perfect bird. For gourmands wanting organic, heritage-bred, and more flavorful turkey, these local Bay Area butchers and markets have you covered.