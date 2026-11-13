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Vikings' Jauan Jennings: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
Jennings (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay. Jennings opened Week 10 prep with back-to-back DNP listings due to a calf injury and now will miss his second contest of the campaign. With Jordan Addison (thumb) listed as questionable heading into the weekend, Justin Jefferson, Myles Price and Tai Felton currently are the healthy wide receivers on the Vikings' active roster.