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Union Chamber Hands Quadriplegic Dad $10,000 After He Gave Up His Own Fundraiser for a Sick Child
By Desiree Washington,9 days ago
A quadriplegic Union man who once gave up his own charity fundraiser so a sick seven-year-old could get help was handed a $10,000 check of his own this week. Marcos Rodriguez, 62, received the donation from the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, delivered to his Union home by chamber executive director James Masterson.