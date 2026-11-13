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Visible Coffee Roasters Plots Stanwood Cafe Inside Growing Cedarside Commons
By Emily Tran,9 days ago
Visible Coffee Roasters is planning to open a cafe at 26903 72nd Avenue NW in Stanwood, placing the espresso chain inside the Cedarside Commons development taking shape near Stanwood High School. The Snohomish County-born roaster already runs five cafes in Mill Creek, Everett, Seattle, Snohomish and Edmonds, and the Stanwood spot is one of three new locations the company currently has in the works.
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