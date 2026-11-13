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Baton Rouge Housing Authority CEO Suspended Amid Misappropriation Probe Tied to Board Member
By Miles Doyle,8 days ago
Partners Southeast Offices — Approximate Site Of Affiliated Nonprofit. The East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority has placed its top two executives on paid leave while an outside accounting firm digs into allegations that someone misappropriated agency funds, possibly through an agency-issued credit card. CEO J. Wesley Daniels and Chief Operating Officer April Downs were suspended following an Oct. 30 special meeting, and the agency has installed an 18-year staffer as acting chief while the investigation plays out.