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Paris Baguette Bakery-Café Eyes 2027 Debut in Smyrna's $400M Sewarts Landing
By Mark Robinson,7 days ago
A global bakery-café chain known for its croissants and cakes is staking a claim in Smyrna. Paris Baguette is targeting a June or July 2027 opening inside Sewarts Landing, the sprawling mixed-use development taking shape at Sam Ridley Parkway and Highway 41, with franchise owner Bruce Sung Lee confirming he owns the upcoming location.