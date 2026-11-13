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Joshua Byrd Charged After Fires and Gunfire at Pleasant Ridge Road Property
By Misty Marlow,9 days ago
A fire-damaged home on Pleasant Ridge Road and reported gunfire after a man returned to the property led to charges against Joshua Byrd, according to Hoodline. The outlet reported that deputies were called Thursday, September 24, to the 9100 block of Pleasant Ridge Road, after fires had damaged the property the previous day. It identified Byrd as 44.