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280-Unit Altera Jacaranda Opens in Venice as Southwest Florida Rents Keep Sliding
By Danielle Vandenburgh,9 days ago
A new 280-home apartment community has opened its doors in Venice, Florida, welcoming its first residents to five four-story buildings tucked near Jacaranda Boulevard and Interstate 75. Wood Partners announced the grand opening of Altera Jacaranda on Tuesday, positioning the project as part of its push to bring newly built rentals to the region at what the developer calls more attainable price points.
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