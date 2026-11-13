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AACPS Sets 2027 Graduation Schedule, Ceremonies Begin May 24
11 days ago
Anne Arundel County Public Schools has announced its Class of 2027 commencement schedule, with graduation ceremonies beginning May 24 and continuing through June 7. Fourteen county high schools will hold ceremonies at the Live! Event Center at Arundel Mills, continuing a partnership that provides AACPS with the venue at no charge. Ceremonies held at Live! will also be streamed on the AACPS YouTube channel.
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