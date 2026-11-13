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Gone Too Soon: ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Actor Christian Cousins Dies at 43
By Allvipp Newsroom,7 days ago
Christian Cousins, who appeared in 'Kindergarten Cop' and 'Knots Landing', has died at 43. A family tribute offered a glimpse into his final chapter. Actor Christian Cousins, who appeared as a child star in 'Kindergarten Cop' and also worked on 'Knots Landing', has died at 43. According to the-sun.com, the news was shared by his brother Jonas Roeser in an Instagram post reflecting on Christian’s life, career, and illness. Cousins was part of a familiar screen presence for many viewers who remember his early work alongside major TV and film names. His death was reported as having taken place last month, with his family now speaking publicly about the loss.