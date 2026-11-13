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Schlittler and Misiorowski turn first full seasons into unanimous Cy Young wins
By Faruk Imamovic,10 days ago
Cam Schlittler and Jacob Misiorowski won unanimous Cy Young Awards on Wednesday, but the shared achievement reaches beyond their exceptional fastballs. Each turned a first full major-league season into a dependable answer for his club, changing what could reasonably be expected from a young rotation leader. Schlittler took every American...